Lloyd's Warns Of Indirect Impact Of Russian Sanctions

By Martin Croucher (March 15, 2022, 2:36 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that aviation insurance sanctions on Russia are likely to have only a minimal immediate impact on the market, but warned that there could be a knock-on effect on other classes of business. David Sansom, chief risk officer at Lloyd's, told the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee that it would take time for the sector to understand the secondary effect on markets for cyber-risk or political risk insurance. The government has given insurers in Britain until the end of the month to pull out of providing cover for aviation or aerospace for...

