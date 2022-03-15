Pinsent Masons Advises On Pension Firm's £83M Deal

By Irene Madongo (March 15, 2022, 2:59 PM GMT) -- Pension Insurance Corporation PLC said on Tuesday that it has worked with a London borough to invest £83 million ($108 million) in a project to alleviate the lack of housing in the area. The deal will fund the construction of more than 160 homes and the regeneration of an industrial site to provide permanent accommodation for local families in the London Borough of Newham, according to Pension Insurance Corporation, or PIC. The company is a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes. James Agar, of PIC, said that "we need our investments to provide secure cashflows to back our pension payments...

