EU Sets Out Consumer Protection Rules For Digital Assets

By Najiyya Budaly (March 15, 2022, 1:11 PM GMT) -- The European Parliament has pushed through draft rules designed to help national regulators supervise crypto-assets, protect consumers and ensure environmental sustainability in the sector. Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee adopted new rules on digital assets, which will cover cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, by a substantial majority. Lawmakers nodded the rules through by a vote of 31 to four, with 23 abstentions. The proposed regulation, known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation, or MiCA, will boost confidence in the currencies among investors, and support the development of digital services and alternative payment instruments, the EU's Parliament said. Crypto-assets are not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS