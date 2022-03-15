Baker McKenzie To Spin Off Russia Offices

By Aebra Coe (March 15, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT) -- At least 25 large international law firms have left Russia in recent weeks as the nation wages a bloody war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday the sole remaining global legal giant there, Baker McKenzie, announced plans to do the same. Baker McKenzie will spin off its offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg, which have more than 260 lawyers and staff, into an independent law firm, the firm said in a statement. Baker McKenzie has had a presence in Russia for more than 33 years, since the country was still part of the Soviet Union. The spinoff of the firm's Russia offices...

