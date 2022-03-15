Top FinCEN Crypto Adviser Heads To Venture Capital Firm

By Sarah Martinson (March 15, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The former chief digital currency adviser for the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said Tuesday that she is leaving the government after more than 25 years to join California-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Michele Korver announced on Twitter and LinkedIn that she will be head of regulatory for Andreessen Horowitz's cryptocurrency division, referred to as a16z crypto. Korver said in a LinkedIn post that she will be working with next generation internet, or Web3, projects to guide them on adapting to developing regulations. "A16z crypto was an early supporter of crypto and web3, and I've long admired their team and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS