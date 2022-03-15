Voters Attentive To High Court But Want More Openness

By Jack Karp (March 15, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Majorities of likely voters surveyed say U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their lives and report paying attention to the latest nomination to the court, but they would like to see more transparency from the justices, according to a survey report. Eighty-four percent of likely voters surveyed agreed that the justices' rulings have "an impact on their everyday lives," and 61% said they're closely following recent news about President Joe Biden's nomination of U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to the report by C-SPAN, which was released Tuesday. Close to half of respondents said they are aware...

