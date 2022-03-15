British Cannabis Producer Akanda Raises $16M IPO

By Katryna Perera (March 15, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based cannabis producer Akanda Corp. began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Tuesday after raising $16 million in its initial public offering guided by Rimon PC and underwriters' counsel Bevilacqua PLLC. All 4 million common shares were offered by Akanda, an international medical cannabis company, and the company intends to use the proceeds for property, plant and equipment, operations, working capital and general corporate purposes, according to a press release. Priced at $4 apiece, the shares are on par with the company's target share price. The shares are trading under the symbol "AKAN," and the offering is expected to close...

