London Exchange Eyes Streamlined Path Into Private Markets

By Tom Zanki (March 15, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The London Stock Exchange Group on Tuesday said it will partner with digital assets platform Floww to make it easier to issue and trade private securities, a booming market for venture-backed startups. LSEG said it plans to work with Floww, which runs a data platform connecting some 7,000 companies and 70 venture capital firms, to help launch a private capital-raising venue that will also allow for the resale of such securities. The agreement follows years of booming growth in private capital markets that cater to unlisted companies. Early stage startups often prefer private capital raising over costlier public exchanges, which have...

