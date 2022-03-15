Fed. Circ. Upholds Loss For BASF In Fish Food Patent Case

By Ryan Davis (March 15, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday largely backed a Virginia federal court decision that BASF is liable for infringing Australian government patents on engineering plants used as fish food but ordered reconsideration of the $3.7 million award against BASF and the denial of an injunction. In a lengthy 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected BASF's argument that it co-owned the six patents asserted against it by Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, the Australian government's research arm, due to a collaboration between them, and therefore couldn't infringe. In addition, the Federal Circuit mostly upheld a jury verdict that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS