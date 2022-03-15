Calif. Bar Taps Cooley Over Data Breach, Ups Leak Estimate

By Lauren Berg (March 15, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California has announced that it has hired Cooley LLP to advise it on data breach matters after an apparent software security flaw allowed a records search website to access attorney discipline records, also revealing that the leak exposed about 62,000 more records than initially estimated. Bar officials on Monday said their initial estimates of records, public and nonpublic, that were available on search site judyrecords.com from mid-October to late last month were based on manual searches, but the site has since provided a more accurate list of records. When the state bar first learned of the leak on Feb....

