Raging Bull To Pay $2.4M Over Stock Earnings Claims

By Elise Hansen (March 16, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Raging Bull and its principals will pay more than $2.4 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that the stock information website made unsubstantiated claims, according to documents filed in Maryland federal court. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III signed off on the agreement Tuesday. The deal settles the FTC's allegations that Raging Bull made false or unsubstantiated earnings claims and misrepresented its services. Raging Bull provides stock trading information content such as "Trade of the Day," "The Hottest Trading Ideas" and videos such as "How I Uncover Skyrocket Penny Stocks With EXPLOSIVE POTENTIAL." Raging Bull, its affiliates and...

