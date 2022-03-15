Pa. Bio Cos. End Gene Therapy Row In Deal Worth Up To $75M

By Craig Clough (March 15, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh biotech company PeriphaGen Inc. reached a settlement to end litigation alleging its former lab partner, Krystal Biotech Inc., copied its gene therapy technology, with the deal worth at least $25 million and as high as $75 million, Krystal announced Monday. According to a filing in Pennsylvania federal court and a news release from Krystal, the companies signed a binding term sheet to resolve all claims in the litigation. Krystal said that under the deal it will pay $25 million and receive "all of PeriphaGen's biological materials and skin assets" within 10 days of the completion of a final settlement agreement....

