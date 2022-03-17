Ex-Judiciary Staffers Press Congress For Workplace Reforms

By Jack Karp (March 17, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Members of Congress seemed largely sympathetic Thursday to former judiciary employees who testified about the need for legislation to protect workers from sexual harassment in the federal courts and skeptical of opposition to the proposed bill. Several women who once worked in the federal judiciary were thanked by lawmakers after they detailed their experiences with harassment and retaliation to members of the House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet at a hearing concerning the proposed legislation to address the issue. Two federal judges who defended the steps the judiciary has taken on its own to deal with the problem...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS