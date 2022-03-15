Firms Seek Fees For Mooted Nextdoor SPAC Deal Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (March 15, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP are seeking $1.25 million in attorneys' fees for representing an investor in a special purpose acquisition company that merged with local social networking app Nextdoor in a Delaware Chancery Court action they say prompted a stockholder vote related to the deal. In a brief filed Monday to Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, the two firms, which represent investor plaintiff Evan Umbright, argued that he prevented SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and its board "from proceeding with an unlawful and unfair vote" on action related to the take-public merger, and...

