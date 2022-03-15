Spending Bill Boosts USPTO Funding Following Leahy Outcry

By Britain Eakin (March 15, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The $1.5 trillion spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week delivered $4.058 billion to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for fiscal year 2022, handing a win to critics of the White House's original proposal to fund the agency at just $3.994 billion. The original figure was approved by the House Appropriation Committee earlier this year, but drew an outcry from its sister panel in the Senate for being based on the USPTO's projected spending requirements. A proposed draft bill from the Senate Appropriation Committee — led by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who also heads the Judiciary Committee's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS