FCA Denies Misleading LC&F Investors With Register

By Najiyya Budaly (March 16, 2022, 12:18 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s financial services watchdog has dismissed claims that its register of regulated companies misled investors into thinking their money was safe with London Capital & Finance, which collapsed leaving 12,000 consumers with a £236 million ($309 million) loss. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that its register of authorized firms and individuals was not misleading to investors who poured millions of pounds into LC&F as it reflected the company's "permissions and authorized status at the time." The FCA was responding to findings by the Complaints Commissioner. The commissioner, which independently assesses complaints against U.K. financial watchdogs, said in a...

