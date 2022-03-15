Federal Courts To 'Automate' Judges' Financial Disclosures

By Andrew Strickler (March 15, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- In the wake of an embarrassing revelation that stock-owning federal judges have routinely overseen cases in which they had a financial stake, court leaders Tuesday agreed to automatically post judges' financial disclosures online. Members of the court's top policy-making body also voted to require courts to use automated conflict-check systems, and judges will regularly sign "certification" statements confirming that they have reviewed their financial holdings and updated recusal lists. The changes are a significant reversal for the federal courts, which have long resisted outside pressure for more transparency into judges' finances or to impose outright bans on judges owning stocks....

