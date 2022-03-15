40 Supreme Court Lawyers Urge Roberts To Keep Live Audio

By Jimmy Hoover (March 15, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A group of leading U.S. Supreme Court advocates sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. on Tuesday urging him to make permanent the high court's practice during the COVID-19 pandemic of livestreaming audio from oral arguments, saying the nearly two-year experiment has been an unmitigated success for transparency. The letter, first reported by the judicial watchdog group Fix the Court, was signed by partners from some of D.C.'s most prominent appellate practices, as well as attorneys from public interest firms and academia. Together, the 40 signers have argued before the court 464 times, according to Fix the Court. The signers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS