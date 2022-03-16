EU, India, South Africa, US Reach Vaccine TRIPS Waiver Deal

By Dani Kass (March 16, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has confirmed that there has been a compromise reached between the four major players in discussions to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. USTR spokesperson Adam Hodge on Tuesday night said South Africa, India, the European Union and the U.S. have agreed in principle to waive certain provisions of the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS, but formal terms of the deal still need to be ironed out and approved by the WTO's other 160 members. "The difficult and protracted process has resulted in a compromise outcome that offers...

