CFTC Fines UK Firm $3.25M Over Swaps Biz Reporting

By Dean Seal (March 15, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The London-based commodities trader ED&F Man will pay the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission a $3.25 million civil penalty over a variety of alleged reporting failures related to its business as a swaps dealer. The derivatives regulator said in an order Tuesday that ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. neither admits nor denies allegations that it fell short for years on its reporting obligations, but has cooperated substantially with the CFTC's enforcement division and undertaken remedial efforts to address its alleged compliance deficiencies. The agency's order contends that from February 2014, when it was provisionally registered as a swaps dealer, until July...

