Akerman Adds Polsinelli Partner To DC Health Care Group

By Jack Rodgers (March 17, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has expanded its health care practice in Washington, D.C., with the addition of a Polsinelli PC shareholder, the firm announced Wednesday. Noam Fischman joins Akerman as a partner after spending nine years as a Polsinelli shareholder, where he worked as the chairman of that firm's mergers and acquisitions litigation working group. That practice focuses on deal-related litigation, the firm said. Robert Slavkin, chairman of the firm's health care practice group, said Fischman's experience with mergers and acquisitions in relation to health care groups and clients would be indispensable for the firm's clients. "Noam is a subject-matter expert in M&A...

