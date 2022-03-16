Husch Blackwell Debuts Psychedelics Practice Team

By Sam Reisman (March 16, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has launched a legal practice group dedicated to helping clients navigate the emerging space of researching and developing medicines derived from federally controlled psychedelics. The Kansas City-headquartered firm on Tuesday announced the debut of its psychedelics and emerging therapies group, which will be under the leadership of product liability litigators Kimberly Chew, Karen Luong and Natasha Sumner. The California-based trio of senior counsel attorneys all came on board last April as part of a West Coast-based team of 21 litigators who joined Husch Blackwell from Dentons and opened offices in the Bay Area and Los Angeles. The group's debut...

