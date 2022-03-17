Utah Youth Say State Fossil Fuel Policies Violate Rights

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 17, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Utah's promotion of fossil fuel development is reducing residents' life spans and violating their rights to life and liberty under the state constitution, a group of youths claim in a new lawsuit. The state's policies are exacerbating climate change and causing air pollution and poor air quality that harm people's health, the youths said in a complaint filed Tuesday in Utah's Third Judicial District Court. The youth, who are represented by nonprofit law firm Our Children's Trust, are asking the court to declare that certain provisions of Utah law that support coal, oil and gas exploration and development, and the state's...

