Just Group Counsel Guides On £86M Pension Buy-In Deal

By Irene Madongo (March 16, 2022, 2:31 PM GMT) -- Retirement specialist Just Group PLC said on Wednesday that it has completed an £86 million ($112 million) buy-in transaction with the trustee of the pension scheme of CSM (UK) Ltd., a biochemicals and food business. The deal was completed with the trustee and sponsor pulling together under a joint working group to fully secure benefits for members of the retirement plan, Just said. The working group ran a feasibility study in 2020 for a strategy to secure benefits and got pricing from multiple insurers, Just said. The group was able to secure a competitive and efficient process "for a relatively small...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS