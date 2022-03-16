UK Should Tailor Rules For Digital Promotion, Group Says

By Najiyya Budaly (March 16, 2022, 2:50 PM GMT) -- The government should tailor its proposals to police the way crypto-assets are promoted to help encourage innovation, a group that identifies holes in laws governing the financial markets has said. The Financial Markets Law Committee said on Tuesday that HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority should create a "bespoke regulatory regime" for companies that want to advertise cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether. The Treasury said in January that it will hand the FCA powers to police advertisements for digital assets by bringing them under the Financial Promotion Order. The order sets out what products fall under the rules for financial...

