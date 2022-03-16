FCA Issues Warning To Metro Bank For Misstating Risks

By Najiyya Budaly (March 16, 2022, 4:36 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog has said that it has handed out a warning notice to Metro Bank PLC for publishing inaccurate information about the risks on its balance sheet in 2018. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement made public Wednesday that it has issued the lender and some individuals a warning notice each. Metro Bank is in the premium sector of the FTSE index and is subject to the most stringent rules governing listed companies. The watchdog said that Metro Bank published inaccurate information about its risk-weighted assets in an announcement in October 2018. The information is a measure of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS