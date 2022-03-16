Broker Can't Cut 13-Year Money Laundering, Firearm Sentence

By Richard Crump (March 16, 2022, 12:50 PM GMT) -- A former stockbroker sent to prison for money laundering and possessing a firearm has lost his appeal against his sentence of 13 years and four months, as appellate judges on Wednesday rejected claims that the term is excessive. Richard Faithfull, 32, was sent to prison for five years and 10 months in September last year for his role in laundering £2.6 million ($3.4 million) in a transnational boiler room fraud gang. He was separately imprisoned on the same day for two firearms offenses. Judges at the Court of Appeal in London rejected arguments by Faithfull's lawyer, John Kearney, that the judge who imposed...

