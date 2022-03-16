5 Firms Shape EQT's €6.8B PE Merger With Baring Asia Unit

By Charlie Innis (March 16, 2022, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Swedish private equity shop EQT AB said Wednesday it plans to buy Baring Private Equity Asia for €6.8 billion ($7.5 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal steered by five law firms as it looks to capitalize on Asia's quickly growing private markets. EQT is guided by Kirkland and Vinge, while Baring Private Equity Asia and the investment firm's founder Jean Eric Salata are advised by Simpson Thacher, Paul Weiss, and Mannheimer Swartling, according to the announcement. The deal calls for EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia, or BPEA, using 191.2 million newly issued EQT shares, valued at €5.3 billion, and €1.5...

