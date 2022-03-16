Lloyd's Fines Underwriter £1M Over Bullying, Harassment

By Martin Croucher (March 16, 2022, 2:02 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London said on Wednesday that it has slapped Atrium Underwriters with a record £1 million ($1.3 million) fine for allowing a member of staff to carry out a "systematic campaign of bullying" against a junior employee over several years. The company was also punished for sanctioning an annual "boys' night out" in which senior executives engaged in initiation games, heavy drinking and made sexualized comments about female staff. The fine for bullying is the largest that Lloyd's has levied against a member of its market. Lloyd's has struggled to rebuild its reputation after a series of damaging stories three...

