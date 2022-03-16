Fla. Assistant State Attys, Public Defenders May Get Pay Hike

By Madison Arnold (March 16, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Florida assistant state attorneys and assistant public defenders may receive raises between $5,000 and $10,000 beginning this summer. The pay raises would come from an additional $10 million set aside by the Florida Legislature in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, which was passed Monday. If signed by the governor, the pay increases would begin with the new fiscal year on July 1. Lawmakers went ahead with an additional allocation to help with the workload associated with a backlog of court cases because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to budget documents. Those raises would also be added after a 5.38% increase as...

