UK Concerned With Norton's Deal For Cybersecurity Co. Avast

By Matthew Perlman (March 16, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers said Wednesday that NortonLifeLock Inc.'s planned deal for Avast PLC, valuing the cybersecurity firm at up to $9.2 billion, could hurt competition in the country for cyber safety software used by consumers and small businesses. The Competition and Markets Authority issued the decision from its Phase 1 probe of the deal, with enforcers finding the move could lead to a reduction in competition in the U.K. for the supply of security software including antivirus, virtual private networking and identity protection solutions. David Stewart, the CMA's executive director, said in a statement Wednesday that as people live their lives more...

