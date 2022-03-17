Senate Confirms 2 Calif. Trial Court Judges

By James Arkin (March 17, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm two California trial court judges and took procedural votes on 10 other federal court nominees this week, setting up a large slate of confirmations as soon as next week. The Senate confirmed Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to the Northern District of California bench and Orange County Superior Court Judge Fred W. Slaughter to the Central District of California. Judge Corley was confirmed 63-36 with 14 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting her, and Judge Slaughter was confirmed 57-41 with eight Republican yes votes. The Senate also held a procedural vote on U.S. District Judge...

