Polsinelli Taps Spencer Fane Leader To Head Tax Credit Group

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 16, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC announced on Wednesday that it has nabbed a seasoned attorney from Spencer Fane LLP to lead the tax credit practice out of the firm's Miami office. S. Shawn Whitney has been tapped to lead Polsinelli's tax credit practice after having served as Spencer Fane's real estate group co-chair and chair of its tax credit finance and opportunity zones team. Whitney was with his previous firm for almost eight years before the switch. The firm also announced on Wednesday the addition of Emily K. Wehr, who made the move with Whitney from Spencer Fane, to its Miami tax credit practice...

