Judge Suggests Ban On Imports That Infringe Canon's Patents

By Alyssa Aquino (March 16, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge recommended banning imports that infringe on Canon Inc.'s toner supply container patents after rapping a slew of manufacturers and sellers for patent infringement, according to a Wednesday filing from the U.S. International Trade Commission. Administrative Law Judge Clark S. Cheney's 107-page decision detailing his findings wasn't publicly available when it was issued on Tuesday. But the ITC informed the public that Judge Cheney determined that a host of U.S. and foreign companies had violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, and he called on the commission to issue broad general exclusion and cease and desist...

