Balwani Trial Openings Delayed Due To COVID-19 Exposure

By Dorothy Atkins (March 16, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge delayed opening statements scheduled for Wednesday morning in the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani after learning someone in the courtroom was exposed to a person infected with COVID-19. Roughly 20 minutes after opening statements were scheduled to begin in the highly anticipated trial, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila told jurors and a packed courtroom full of press and attorneys that a person who attended jury selection Tuesday notified the court that the individual had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, stands...

