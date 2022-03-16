Trustee Seeks OK To Sell Policies Tied To $837M Fraud

By Nathan Hale (March 16, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday weighed a proposal to auction off nearly 1,000 life insurance policies held by a trust formed in the wake of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over the $837 million Mutual Benefits Corp. insurance investment fraud that victimized thousands of investors. During a Zoom hearing that stretched past five hours, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared M. Strauss heard testimony from trustee Barry Mukamal, who said rising expenses make the liquidation of the Mutual Benefits Keep Policy Trust necessary, as well as objections from a handful of investors who argue the trustee has unreasonably refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS