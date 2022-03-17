USPTO Says IP-Heavy Industries Drew $7.8T In GDP In 2019

By Britain Eakin (March 17, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office report issued Thursday shows that U.S. industries that rely intensively on intellectual property — including utility and design patents, copyrights and trademarks — accounted for 41% of all domestic economic output in 2019, amounting to $7.8 trillion. That constitutes a roughly 12% increase in gross domestic product from 2014 to 2019, according to the report, which said direct employment in IP-heavy industries has also grown by about 7% since 2014. The report, titled "Intellectual Property and the U.S. Economy," marks the third time the USPTO has looked at the economic contribution of industries that rely...

