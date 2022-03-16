Pa. Hospital Nixed Job Offer Over Medical Pot Use, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (March 16, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania medical center has been hit with a discrimination suit from a woman who says the hospital rescinded her job offer following a positive drug test due to her medical marijuana use. Kayla Rivera filed suit Monday against St. Luke's Physician Group Inc., asserting violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act. According to the complaint, St. Luke's operates a women's health center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Last October, it offered Rivera employment at the center as a receptionist, contingent upon a drug test and medical examination. Rivera says she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety...

