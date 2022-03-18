Patent Drafting Best Practices For Cryptocurrency Innovations

By Michael Young, Elliot Cook and Luke MacDonald (March 18, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrencies have undeniably captured mainstream attention. Last month, we saw several crypto companies for the first time take out Super Bowl ads. Coinbase Global Inc.'s Super Bowl promotion was so popular that its website received an unprecedented 20 million hits in a single minute during halftime.[1] Soon after, cryptocurrencies made headlines again when Ukraine raised more than $50 million worth of crypto assets inside a week through a government-sponsored, decentralized finance crowdfunding campaign that continues to grow.[2] Most recently, on March 9, President Joe Biden signed a highly anticipated executive order addressing cryptocurrency, attempting to strike a balance between encouraging continued...

