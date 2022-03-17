Insurer Says It's Not Liable For Vape Claims Against CBD Co.

By Sarah Jarvis (March 17, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Co. has asked a Florida federal court for a judgment declaring that it is not on the hook for a product liability suit filed against a company that makes and distributes CBD products, arguing that the claims are barred by the insurance policy at issue. The insurance company alleged in a Tuesday complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that it doesn't have a duty to defend Just Brands LLC in an underlying suit in which a woman alleged that she sustained life-threatening injuries and had to have her legs amputated after using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS