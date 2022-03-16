Last Year's Vetting Hints At What's Next For Judge Jackson

By James Arkin (March 16, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- When President Joe Biden tapped Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Democrats pointed to one advantage for her confirmation process: She had cleared the Senate for a lower court seat with bipartisan support only eight months earlier. Judge Jackson's appearance before the Judiciary Committee last year was the first time the Democratic Senate majority questioned any of Biden's nominees, and it set the tenor of hearings for Biden's judicial picks over the next year. Her appearance before the committee as a nominee for a seat on the D.C. Circuit also offers a potential road map for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS