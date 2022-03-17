Alaska Borough To Pay $6.5M To Settle Oil Pollution Claims

By Clark Mindock (March 17, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- The northernmost borough of Alaska has agreed to pay $6.5 million after a multiyear environmental investigation found the community improperly stored oil drums in several locations, leading in some cases to spills. The settlement was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which alleged that the North Slope Borough of Alaska had violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Clean Water Act by improperly storing the oil drums. In addition to the civil penalty, the borough will also develop a hazardous waste management plan and take other steps to ensure that its...

