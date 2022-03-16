Retired Del. Justice Randy Holland Dies At 75

By Rose Krebs (March 16, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Former Delaware Supreme Court justice Randy J. Holland, the youngest person appointed to the state's high court and its longest-serving justice, died on Tuesday, the state's judiciary said in an announcement on Wednesday. He was 75. The retired justice was senior of counsel in Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's Delaware office. He was a Delaware Supreme Court justice for more than 30 years and was "recognized as an expert on corporation law, corporate governance, appellate practice, and state constitutional law," the firm's website said. He wrote more than 700 opinions, including many seminal corporate law decisions, the firm said. "The Delaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS