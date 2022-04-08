Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: AZA Law's John Zavitsanos

By Ben Zigterman (April 8, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT) -- After spending seven weeks in Las Vegas late last year, Ahmad Zavitsanos & Mensing partner John Zavitsanos returned with $63 million. John Zavitsanos AZA Law On his firm's culture: "We are very street, with high IQ. There's nobody here whose ancestors came over on the Mayflower. ... And there are a lot of people here kind of like me, where the starting line for them was much further back." In a grueling trial against one of the nation's largest insurers, Zavitsanos and his team convinced a jury to side with emergency room staffing company TeamHealth in a decision that could also...

