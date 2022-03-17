Womble Bond Snags Hall Booth IP Co-Chair In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (March 17, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has strengthened its intellectual property litigation team in Atlanta by adding the former co-chair of Hall Booth Smith PC's IP practice, touting him as a seasoned attorney whose experience is bolstered by previous engineering experience. Rodney R. Miller has moved to Womble Bond as a partner to advise clients on IP work, including transactional work, post-grant review for U.S. patents and litigation, the firm said Wednesday. He joins an IP litigation team of 31 attorneys. "The firm has long been committed to growing and strengthening its IP practice, in particular IP litigation, and Rodney delivers against that strategic...

