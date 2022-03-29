Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Simmons Hanly's Jayne Conroy

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 29, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- It seems fitting that Jayne Conroy's hometown of Woburn, Massachusetts, was the setting for the 1998 film "A Civil Action," about a lawyer representing residents sickened by toxic pollutants. Jayne Conroy Simmons Hanly Conroy Why she became a lawyer: "I loved the idea of deep dives into different types of cases. It just seemed like a fascinating thing to do every day." Like John Travolta's character in the film, Conroy has experience handling scientifically complex class actions and multidistrict litigations, most notably in her recent work on litigation against an opioid manufacturer and distributors that resulted in a $26 billion settlement...

