Workers Ask For Class Cert. In Wage Suit Against Staffing Co.

By Carolina Bolado (March 17, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Pacesetter Personnel Service Inc. day laborers asked a Florida federal judge Thursday to certify a class of workers who claim they were not paid for required activities like picking up assignments and equipment and were charged more than legally allowed for transportation to job sites. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, plaintiffs' attorney Andrew Frisch said workers are forced to start each day at the labor hall to pick up a ticket and get equipment and then are required to take the transportation provided by Pacesetter to their job sites. At the end of the...

