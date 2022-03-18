Judge Shortage A Threat To Justice, Calif. Federal Judges Say

By Hannah Albarazi (March 18, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- California's chief federal judges sounded the alarm at a forum Friday on the threat posed by huge caseloads and the failure of Congress to add more judgeships despite the state's population boom, with one jurist declaring, "We are in distress." Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller of California's Eastern District said during a judicial roundtable at the Western Alliance Bank Class Action Law Forum that her district has had so few judges for so long that it has adopted a default policy of not taking on any multidistrict litigation. But Judge Mueller said she worries that might be a disservice to...

