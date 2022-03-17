Big Four Reinsurers Hit By €3.5B COVID Mortality Claims

By Martin Croucher (March 17, 2022, 2:57 PM GMT) -- The four biggest reinsurers in Europe took a combined €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) hit last year as the result of excess deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch ratings agency has said. Fitch said on Wednesday that the value of life insurance claims more than doubled from the combined €1.7 billion recorded by Hannover Re, Munich Re, SCOR SE and Swiss Re in 2020. An estimated 5.9 million people around the world had died from COVID-19 by the end of 2021, although the true number is believed to be much higher. Some 1.5 million had died from the virus by the end of 2020....

