Pension Risk Transfers Hit £27.7B After Slow Start To 2021

By Najiyya Budaly (March 17, 2022, 12:42 PM GMT) -- Insurers in Britain took on £27.7 billion ($36.6 billion) of pensions risks during 2021, after the value of deals rocketed from July to December following a sluggish first half, a retirement consultancy said on Thursday. Hymans Robertson said that insurance companies took on retirement savings plan buy-ins and buy-outs totaling £20.9 billion in the second half of last year. The period was the second most fruitful six months for pension deals since 2018 after £26.3 billion was insured in the last half of 2019, the consultancy added. By contrast, insurers took on less than £8 billion of buy-ins and buy-outs between January...

